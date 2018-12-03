Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood

Firefighters rescued a dog that was either thrown or fell at least two stories from a roof in Hollywood.The dog fell from the roof of a four-story building onto a two-story building in the 1400 block of North Bronson Avenue.Initial reports indicated the dog was thrown, but authorities are still investigating.Firefighters were able to use a ladder truck to help rescue the dog from the roof.The dog was placed into a private vehicle and driven to a nearby animal hospital. The animal appeared to be alert but injured.