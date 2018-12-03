Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescued a dog that was either thrown or fell at least two stories from a roof in Hollywood.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters rescued a dog that was either thrown or fell at least two stories from a roof in Hollywood.

The dog fell from the roof of a four-story building onto a two-story building in the 1400 block of North Bronson Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the dog was thrown, but authorities are still investigating.

Firefighters were able to use a ladder truck to help rescue the dog from the roof.

The dog was placed into a private vehicle and driven to a nearby animal hospital. The animal appeared to be alert but injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doganimal rescueanimal crueltyEast HollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assault
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
Upland woman in critical condition after being beaten by suspect
Show More
George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Average gas price drops for 40th consecutive day in LA County
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Veteran recently diagnosed with cancer loses home in Woolsey Fire
More News