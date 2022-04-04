dogs

LA's 1st dog social club is a park, café, bar, and lounge

Talk about the lap of luxury!
LOS ANGELES -- There's a club that's all the rage in Los Angeles and it's not a country club or night club -- it's a private dog park.

DOG PPL charges dog owners $80 a month. The people behind it say they provide a clean environment and protection for dogs. It's also a social club for dog owners that includes a café, bar, and lounge.

DOG PPL opened in September. One of the founders says they have more than 900 members.

Dogs must be spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

People interested in becoming a member now must apply -- explaining who they are and why they want to be part of the community.

