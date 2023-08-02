SoCal animals in high-kill shelters would be saved under one Orange County woman's plan to build a dog ranch in Colorado.

Westminster woman teams up with animal rescue group to plan dog-ranch site in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- "I see a dog and I know they need my help. I love the special needs, the scared ones," said Karla Boss, an animal foster caretaker.

Karla Boss has been fostering dogs from shelters for 15 years.

She faces a big issue: Shelters are overcrowded in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

"There's just so many that they're having a hard time keeping up," said Boss.

And because of that, Boss says euthanasia rates are high.

"There are just so many dying for no reason. People are dumping them. Nobody seems to care. They're breeding them and then just dumping them," said Boss. "So there's hundreds and hundreds dying in the shelter every night."

She wants to do more.

But with land at a premium here in SoCal, space is a big issue.

Boss and the Beverly Hills based Deity Animal Rescue and Foundation think they have a solution: buy a 33-acre property in Colorado and transport animals from high-kill shelters to this newly transformed "dog ranch."

"I keep seeing dogs dying. It just breaks my heart. It breaks all the rescuers' hearts," said Boss.

Boss thinks she could host 300 dogs a year. The ranch could cost about $1.2 million. They currently have a GoFundMe page if you're looking to help out.