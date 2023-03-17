Husky reunited with owner after being stuck on steep hillside near Hollywood Hills trail

A husky got stuck on a steep hillside in the Hollywood Hills Thursday, but was reunited with its relieved owner after some help from firefighters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A husky got stuck on a steep hillside near a Hollywood Hills trail Thursday, but was reunited with its relieved owner after some help from firefighters.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the area near Wonder View Trail near Cahuenga Peak just after 5 p.m. to search for the dog.

LAFD said the husky either slid or fell down the remote hillside that was covered in thick vegetation.

At one point, another hiker climbed 40 feet down the hill to try and rescue the husky.

Luckily, the dog was able to climb back up the hill and firefighters were able to pull it up back up onto the trail. The dog then reunited with its owner for a happy ending.

LAFD said the dog didn't appear to be injured.