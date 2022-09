Dog reunited with Forest Falls family after being trapped in debris flow for 2 days

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inland Empire family had an emotional reunion with their dog, who was trapped and lost during the recent mud slides.

After 48 hours of searching, rescuers found Chloe alive in a small open space that formed amid the mud and debris that hit Forest Falls on Monday.

The urban search and rescue team reunited her with her family. Video shows the excited dog jumping up and down as she greets her family, and thanks firefighters.