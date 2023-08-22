WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delaware pup finds new hiding place to take cover during storms

KABC logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 9:15PM
Pup finds new hiding place to take cover during storms
EMBED <>More Videos

One pup in Dover, Delaware recently found herself in a frightening situation and found a new solution.

DOVER, Delaware -- Dog owners know the anxiousness that comes with fireworks or thunderstorms.

One pup in Dover, Delaware recently found herself in a frightening situation and found a new solution.

Winter, the German Shepherd, became upset during last week's storms.

Jennifer Brown, Winter's owner, said she had jumped into the dryer back on July 4 while she was doing laundry during the holiday fireworks.

Since then, Winter now sits by the dryer and whines during a storm until the owner opens it.

It's safe to say she found her new favorite hiding spot.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW