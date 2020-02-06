21 malnourished dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Ontario home, officials say

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two dozen malnourished dogs found living in deplorable conditions were rescued from an Ontario home after multiple complaints from good Samaritans led to an investigation, officials said Wednesday.The Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA and Ontario police searched the home in the 3800 block of Antelope Creek as neighbors complained about a noticeable smell coming from across the street.A search warrant was served and police found 21 dogs, ranging in age from approximately 1 to 13 years old. They are mostly Labrador Retriever and Spaniel breeds.Officials say the dogs ate small tree branches to stay alive and had no food or clean water.The dogs' owner signed over all the animals and the pets will be available for adoption after they are individually assessed by a veterinary staff.The dogs will be spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and receive flea and tick treatment.