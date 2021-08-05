product recalls

Dollar General lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk

By CNN
Dollar General loungers recalled for 'amputations,' other injuries

Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.

The True Living Sling Loungers feature white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric, CNN reported.

They were sold at the discount retailer between January and September 2019 for about $20.

So far, Dollar General has received three reports of the Sling Loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the chairs' metal folding joints.

If you purchased these loungers, you're advised to stop using them immediately, and contact Dollar General for a full refund.

The UPC number for the impacted loungers can be found on the receipt.

You can also visit the "Help" section at DollarGeneral.com or cpsc.gov for more information.
