Lynwood discount store with different prices every day draws lines of people

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Shopping at dollar stores is one way to stretch your budget, but a new discount store in Lynwood that lowers its prices every day is creating quite the buzz.

People looking for a bargain have been standing and sitting in long lines for up to an hour waiting to get into Daily Prices.

When asked if it was worth the wait, South Gate resident Hector Ochoa said definitely.

"I bought one of those gloves for the oven, the silicon kind. It only cost a quarter," he said.

The store opens every week on Thursdays and everything in the store is only $6. On Fridays, the price drops to $4, Saturdays $3, Sundays $2, Mondays $1, and on Tuesdays everything inside Daily Prices is 25 cents.

The store is closed on Wednesdays to restock with brand new inventory for the following week.

"I've tried going to a place that's similar to this, but the only one I've ever found was all the way in San Jose, which is about 300 miles away," said Long Beach resident Gerado Talavera.

The 15,000 square foot store is filled with everything from clothing, to shoes, bedding, kitchen appliances and toys for the kids.

"Yeah, it's a really good idea, especially for the community that we're in. Because a lot of people right now cannot afford certain items that are in the store," said Anna Cabrera of Lynwood.

Daily Prices is open Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m-7 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
