EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of dolphins in a stampeding pod made for an amazing sight off the coast of Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A breathtaking sight was spotted off the coast of Newport Beach over the weekend.Mark Girardeau witnessed a dolphin stampede on Saturday from the Newport Coastal Adventure boat. He recorded the dolphins leaping in and out of the water at high speeds.Scientists still don't know why dolphins engage in that behavior, but it's a rarity to spot one of the acts in person.