Domestic violence suspect is fatally stabbed, beaten with golf club after victim's mother, sister come to her aid in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who broke into a home in South Pasadena and attacked his estranged girlfriend on Saturday morning was fatally stabbed and beaten with a golf club after the victim's mother and adult sister intervened, authorities said.

South Pasadena police officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress in the 500 block of Five Oaks Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officers arrived to find one of the home's front windows shattered and heard women screaming inside, a news release said. Police entered the residence and discovered a man in his 40s who had been gravely injured.

Hero lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver's life as car sinks in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a heroic lifeguard and the measures he took to save a driver's life as his car sunk in the Newark Bay.


Firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was not released.

According to sheriff's homicide detectives, an investigation indicated that while the intruder "was in the process of beating and choking the female victim, her mother and sister came to her aid. During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club."

The man's estranged girlfriend was taken to a hospital and treated for facial injuries, authorities said. She was later released from the medical facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south pasadenalos angeles countyattackhomicide investigationhomicidewoman attackeddomestic violenceman killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-car crash in Calabasas leaves 7 injured, 1 critically
More than 91K hospitalized with COVID-19 in US, officials say
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
Shots fired near LA County DA Jackie Lacey's home
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
Show More
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
NBA says Kobe's delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
Pasadena suspends permits to 4 restaurants for COVID violations
Police shoot, kill man with large knife in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News