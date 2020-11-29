Domestic violence suspect is fatally stabbed with golf club after victim's mother, sister come to her aid in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who broke into a home in South Pasadena and attacked his estranged girlfriend on Saturday morning was fatally stabbed and beaten with a golf club after the victim's mother and adult sister intervened, authorities said.South Pasadena police officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress in the 500 block of Five Oaks Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The officers arrived to find one of the home's front windows shattered and heard women screaming inside, a news release said. Police entered the residence and discovered a man in his 40s who had been stabbed and beaten.Firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was not released.According to sheriff's homicide detectives, an investigation indicated that while the intruder "was in the process of beating and choking the female victim, her mother and sister came to her aid. During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club."The man's estranged girlfriend was released from a hospital after being treated for facial injuries, authorities said.