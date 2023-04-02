Dozens gather in Huntington Beach for pro-Trump rally following indictment

Dozens of people rallied in Huntington Beach Pier in support of former president Donald Trump, two days after a grand jury in New York voted to indict him for allegedly paying off a porn star Stormy Daniels.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people rallied in Huntington Beach Pier in support of former president Donald Trump, two days after a grand jury in New York voted to indict him for allegedly paying off a porn star Stormy Daniels through is then-attorney, Michael Cohen, who served prison time for the crime.

Police said 50 to 60 people showed up to support Trump, who is the early front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. He's expected to turn himself in Tuesday.

The former president faces charges including at least one felony offense related to hush money payments to women during his 2016 campaign. Like any other person facing trial, he will be booked, fingerprinted and photographed before being given the chance to enter a plea.

Trump's lawyer has said he will not be handcuffed when he surrenders on Tuesday.

However, members of the GOP are calling foul on the indictment.

The spectacle that is sure to unfold will mark an unprecedented moment in American history that will demonstrate once again how dramatically Trump - who already held the distinction of being the first president to be impeached twice - has upended democratic norms. But on a personal level, the indictment pierces the cloak of invincibility that seemed to follow Trump through his decades in business and in politics, as he faced allegations of fraud, collusion and sexual misconduct.

"Boy, after all this time it's a bit of a shock," Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said of the indictment. "You know I always thought of him as the Gingerbread Man, shouting, 'You can't catch me!' as he ran away."

"Given his track record," he said, "I had trouble imagining he would ever be held accountable."

City News Service, Inc. and The Associated Press contributed to this report.