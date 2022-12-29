January 6 committee withdraws subpoena of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON -- The House January 6 committee is withdrawing its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as it concludes its work.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, wrote in a letter to Trump's attorney Wednesday obtained by CNN.

"Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena," Thompson added.

The committee subpoenaed Trump in October for documents and testimony related to its investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Trump responded by suing the committee to block the subpoena.

The committee had already dropped a number of subpoenas related to other witnesses as it winds down its work. Still, Trump seized on the subpoena withdrawal on his social media platform, claiming: "They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court."

The committee wrapped up its investigation by referring Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution on four separate charges. The panel's referrals, however, hold no legal weight. And the Justice Department has already been scrutinizing Trump as part of its probe into January 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for the House committee declined to comment.

