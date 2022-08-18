Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker

RECHE CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.

The retired game-show host purchased hundreds of acres of land in Reche Canyon a few years ago to help create a sanctuary for the wild animals.

This week, the red carpet was rolled out to mark the first phase of the project, the fencing off of some 500 acres. The DonkeyLand preserve in total encompasses about 2,000 acres.

The sanctuary is designed to protect the wild animals and keep them out of harm's way.

Animals that are injured or ill are examined, treated and vaccinated before they're allowed to rejoin the herd at the location.

"You have saved so many donkeys and an abundance of wildlife, including millions of small creatures and critters," DonkeyLand wrote in a tribute to Barker. "DonkeyLand is a living, lasting tribute and legacy to your generosity, love and compassion for all animals. We are so thankful, grateful and honored that you believe in our cause, a huge bray of thanks for everything."