Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist on a food run for Door Dash in South Los Angeles.The bicyclist, 32-year-old Joseph Pradoni, was delivering food when he was struck and killed around 9 p.m. Saturday on Manchester Avenue near Gramercy Place.Several people heard the crash but no one reported seeing it.The driver did not stop and police do not have a description of the vehicle.