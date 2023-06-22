Investigation underway after 2 DoorDash delivery workers hurt in Baldwin Village shooting

Two DoorDash delivery workers were hurt in a shooting in Baldwin Village, and a search is now underway for a suspect.

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two DoorDash delivery workers were hurt in a shooting in Baldwin Village, and a search is now underway for a suspect.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Gelber Place late Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The victims, a man and woman, were doing DoorDash deliveries at the time and drove to a nearby McDonald's for cover.

Police say the male victim who was driving was injured by broken glass caused by the gunshots. He was treated at the scene but the female passenger was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not determined exactly how many suspects were involved in the shooting, and a suspect description was not released.

Eyewitness News reached out to DoorDash for comment but has not heard back.