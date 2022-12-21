Mother killed, 12-year-old boy injured in fire at Downey apartment

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother was killed, and a child and another woman were injured in a fire that ripped through an apartment in Downey.

The fire started late Tuesday night near the area of Dinsdale Street and Tweedy Lane, according to the Downey Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found one of the garages and living rooms engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the mother, who has not been identified, and 12-year-old boy were upstairs when the fire broke out. The boy is believed to be the son of the woman who died.

A second woman was found outside the home, and she and the child were taken to the hospital for 1st and 2nd degree burns.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but say people should be vigilant, especially with Christmas tree fires common during this time of year.

No other apartment units were damaged by the flames.