After going missing more than 2 weeks, Downey woman reunited with family

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 25-year-old Downey woman with diminished mental capacity who was missing for more than two weeks has been found and reunited with her family, police said Saturday.

Regan "Reina" Koeppe was last seen at her home the night of Dec. 6.

After going missing for more than two weeks, Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been reunited with her family in Downey. Koeppe family

Her family was particularly concerned about her ability to survive on her own because Reina has the mental capacity of an 8-to-10 year old and takes medication to help with seizures.

Earlier in the week, her brother Daniel Koeppe told Eyewitness News: "I miss my sister. The only thing I want for Christmas is my sister home. I want to give my sister a hug."

Now, the day before Christmas, Reina is back with her family and they are calling it a "Christmas miracle."

They tell Eyewitness News that a good Samaritan helped Reina and called an Uber, which brought her to a friend's home.

"I want to thank that good Samaritan and that Uber driver for bringing my daughter home," her mother told Eyewitness News.

Details on the circumstances of how Reina went missing and what happened to her when she was gone were not immediately available.

