Downey police searching for 25-year-old woman with 'diminished mental capacity'

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are expected to release new information regarding a missing 25-year-old woman in Downey who investigators say has a diminished mental capacity.

Regan "Reina" Koeppe went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Police said she's has never run away from home or been reported missing in the past. Koeppe has the mental capacity of a young girl, according to investigators.

The Downey Police Department is slated to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday alongside Koeppe's family seeking the public's help.

Koeppe was last seen wearing blue Reebok shoes and may have been carrying a black backpack. Police said she's known to frequent parks and shopping centers in Downey.

"We are concerned for her safety and wellbeing as she has not returned home since being reported missing," said police in a statement.

Anyone with information on Koeppe's whereabouts is urged to call Det. Jason Estrada at 562-904-2332 or Lt. Dwayne Cooper at 562-904-2370.