Simi Valley man in custody in connection to Downey restaurant shooting that injured 4

A woman previously named a "person of interest" was identified and "is not believed to be a suspect at this time," police said.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody Monday in connection to a shooting at a Downey restaurant that left four people hospitalized in critical condition.

Temo Gaxiola, 37, of Simi Valley was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar on Downey Avenue. When officers arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds, each of whom was transported to a hospital and listed in critical but stable condition at the time.

Witnesses told investigators that Gaxiola and his female companion had been escorted out of the bar earlier in the evening due to "unruly behavior," police said.

"After leaving the location, the suspect returned a few minutes later driving southbound on Downey Avenue in a dark colored SUV," a statement said. "The suspect then discharged an unknown firearm in the direction of the bar, from inside the vehicle, before speeding away southbound and out of sight."

Police released surveillance photos of Gaxiola and a woman who was described as a "person of interest." On Monday, however, police said the woman had been identified and is "not believed to be a suspect at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308, or contact police Detective Chaidez at (562) 904-2391 or bchaidez@downeyca.org.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.