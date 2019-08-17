Walmart in Downey evacuated after sudden sound caused by prankster teens sparks panic, police say

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A crowded Walmart in Downey was evacuated after a sudden sound set off a panic inside the store.

The Downey Police Department quickly responded to the store in the 9001 block of Apollo Way around 9 p.m. Friday and tried to determine what the sound was that made customers run for the exits.

People inside took to Twitter reporting everything from a loud popping noise to a man running in the store with a knife.

AIR7 HD was overhead as dozens of people stood idly by a nearby Chase bank.

Police said a group of teens who were inside the store were trying to pull off a prank and film it for YouTube. Police believe something those teens did sparked the panic.

No injuries were reported.
