DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A crowded Walmart in Downey was evacuated after a sudden sound set off a panic inside the store.
The Downey Police Department quickly responded to the store in the 9001 block of Apollo Way around 9 p.m. Friday and tried to determine what the sound was that made customers run for the exits.
People inside took to Twitter reporting everything from a loud popping noise to a man running in the store with a knife.
AIR7 HD was overhead as dozens of people stood idly by a nearby Chase bank.
Police said a group of teens who were inside the store were trying to pull off a prank and film it for YouTube. Police believe something those teens did sparked the panic.
No injuries were reported.
Walmart in Downey evacuated after sudden sound caused by prankster teens sparks panic, police say
