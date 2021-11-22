Downtown Disney to see renovations, replacement of some stores in 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A major renovation project is in the works for the west end of Downtown Disney.Work is set to begin in January on the project that is expected to take several years to complete.Plans for a hotel were scrapped and instead, more shopping, dining and entertainment options are coming.Some existing businesses will be demolished to make way for the project, including the Earl of Sandwich shop, Sugarboo store, a Starbucks and the former AMC Theaters.Disney Parks officials say the renovation project is part of a development agreement with the city of Anaheim.