2 dead, 3 others injured at New Year's party in Downtown LA

Two people are dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a New Year's party in downtown L.A.

Two people are dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a New Year's party in downtown L.A.

Two people are dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a New Year's party in downtown L.A.

Two people are dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a New Year's party in downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people are dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a New Year's party in downtown L.A.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two of the victims died at the scene. The other three were rushed to the hospital. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition, according to authorities.

LAPD says they don't believe these victims were homeless. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.