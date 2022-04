LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers were among three people taken to a local hospital after a car crash in downtown L.A.Their condition is unknown but officials say none have any life-threatening injuries.The crash happened Sunday at the end of a pursuit just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Main Street, near the entertainment complex L.A. Live, officials said.Two other people declined medical treatment following the crash.No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.