Sandra Shells, nurse fatally attacked at downtown LA bus stop, honored at candlelight vigil

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An emotional vigil was held in downtown Los Angeles to honor Sandra Shells, an L.A. County-USC Medical Center nurse who was fatally attacked while waiting for a bus to take her to work."This has been terrible," Shell's cousin Steven Frieson said, "and I hope she did not die in vain."The candlelight vigil was the second time in 12 hours that family members, friends and co-workers gathered in downtown to honor the 70-year-old Shells."You were her family. Y'all saw her on the holidays when we didn't," Frieson told Shell's colleagues, referring to her work at the hospital.Shells worked at L.A. County-USC Medical Center for nearly four decades. She was hospitalized after the attack and died three days later."For 38 years she put her heart and soul into being a nurse, to caring for the community around her," Frieson told reporters.Shell's co-worker and friend Lelieth Middleton knew her for more than 40 years."She was a kind person, a loving person" Middleton said.