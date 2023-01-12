Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing in downtown Los Angeles

As a teen swung a skateboard at LAPD officers, a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away while still wearing handcuffs.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away from police custody while in handcuffs and remains on the loose Wednesday night.

The violent and chaotic incident happened around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line stop at 7th and Flower streets in downtown Los Angeles.

Someone, believed to be a male teen, was shot and stabbed at the intersection. Officers arrived and began performing CPR on the victim.

They also handcuffed one person at the scene, described as a person of interest whom they wanted to question.

As the crowd surged around the scene, a teen with a skateboard took a swing at the officers. In the commotion, the male person of interest in handcuffs managed to slip free and run away, with the cuffs still on.

Police said they don't know if the person was a suspect in the stabbing and shooting but they wanted to question the individual and continued searching the area for him into the evening.

The victim, who had one gunshot wound and a stabbing wound, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The juvenile who swung the skateboard was detained.

The circumstances leading to the incident remained under investigation.