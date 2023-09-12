WATCH LIVE

LIVE: Firefighters battling large fire at commercial building in Downtown LA

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 9:01PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The blaze at the three-story building on E. 4th Street was reported around 1:06 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as thick black smoke billowed from the structure, which could be seen from miles away. The fire involves dense storage on the third floor, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

