Advocates hold immigration rights rally outside CA Democratic Convention in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Immigrant and worker rights advocates have gathered outside the California Democrat Convention in downtown Los Angeles.

The advocates are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to support workers who have been excluded from unemployment benefits.

They want the governor to support Senate Bill-227, also known as the "safety net for all workers act." The advocates say they want it included in this year's state budget.

The bill would provide temporary wage replacements for undocumented workers who have lost their jobs.

The state Democrat Convention is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will have Newsom, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Attorney General Rob Bonta in attendance.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be honored at a dinner Saturday night.

The convention will run through Sunday.