Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say

Thursday, January 5, 2023 4:16PM
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator in DTLA building
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was crushed to death after getting stuck between a freight elevator's doors Wednesday morning at a building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

It happened at around 11:40 a.m. at a building on Broadway and 8th streets.

Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man, who has not yet been identified, worked in the building.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating.

