LA City Council reinstates $50K reward in 2020 shooting death of young father

A $50,000 reward has been reinstated in the case of a young father who was shot and killed near the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles back in 2020.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward has been reinstated in the case of a young father who was shot and killed near the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles back in 2020.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to reinstate the reward for another 6-month period. It was initially approved in February. Officials hope the reward will generate information leading to the killer of Michael McGarry.

The 26-year-old was on his first day working for a tow service when he and his work partner answered a service call in November 2020.

LAPD detectives say he was shot and killed near the intersection of Enterprise and Mateo streets during an attempted robbery.

McGarry left behind a 6-year-old son.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the LAPD.