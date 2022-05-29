People strolling in DTLA left startled after man wielding meat cleaver climbs tree

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People strolling through downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon were shocked to find a man hiding in a tree holding a meat cleaver.It happened at around 3 p.m. near 7th and Flower streets when police began receiving calls of a man climbing a tree near a business.According to police, the man - described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s - was wielding a meat cleaver and was chopping down branches and reportedly scared people passing by.After nearly four hours, the man finally climbed down and was taken into custody.Police told Eyewitness News he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation and an overdose check.The man reportedly did not pose a threat to anyone, according to police.