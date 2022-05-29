bizarre

People strolling in DTLA left startled after man wielding meat cleaver climbs tree

According to police, the man was chopping down branches and reportedly scared people passing by.
EMBED <>More Videos

Some left startled after man with meat cleaver climbs tree in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People strolling through downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon were shocked to find a man hiding in a tree holding a meat cleaver.

It happened at around 3 p.m. near 7th and Flower streets when police began receiving calls of a man climbing a tree near a business.

According to police, the man - described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s - was wielding a meat cleaver and was chopping down branches and reportedly scared people passing by.

After nearly four hours, the man finally climbed down and was taken into custody.

Police told Eyewitness News he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation and an overdose check.

The man reportedly did not pose a threat to anyone, according to police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydowntown labizarrelos angeles police departmentdowntown lalapdcaught on tapecaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BIZARRE
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf - reunites with owner
Live centipedes and swine sausages found in recent CBP seizures
Bags of 'white powder' found in plush reindeer donated to LA charity
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
TOP STORIES
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Biden to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects
SoCal Memorial Day weekend travel nightmare amid flight cancelations
Coast Guard searching for swimmer gone missing off OC coast
SoCal teens arrested after carrying loaded guns near elementary school
San Bernardino K-9 dogs helping families of victims in Texas shooting
Video shows car plowing into beauty store in AZ and hitting 2 shoppers
Show More
Vigil held in Hollywood honoring Texas school shooting victims
2 injured after gunfire erupts at North Hollywood swap meet
California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
More TOP STORIES News