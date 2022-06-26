abortion

3rd day of protests against Roe v. Wade ruling scheduled in downtown LA

Two large demonstrations were held Saturday at Grand Park, which drew at least a couple hundred people before noon.
EMBED <>More Videos

3rd day of protests against abortion ruling scheduled in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A third day of demonstrations is scheduled in downtown Los Angeles Sunday as the outcry continues against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade.

The groups The Feminist Front and Generation Ratify are calling for protesters to wear green to the rally at 1 p.m. Sunday at Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave.

The Feminist Front describes itself on Twitter as "young people uniting 15-35 years olds to fight white supremacist patriarchy, from the roots up.''

Generation Ratify lists itself as "The youth-led movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and advance gender justice in the United States.''

The rally comes on the heels of two days of demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision Friday to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling.

Two large demonstrations were held Saturday at Grand Park, which drew at least a couple hundred people before noon, and another outside the federal courthouse on First Street attended by hundreds more.

Another rally was held outside the Federal Building in Westwood.

Similar demonstrations have been held across the nation and in other Southland communities including Hollywood, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Fullerton, Irvine and parts of Riverside and San Diego counties.

As with previous downtown L.A. rallies, participants Saturday held homemade signs with messages including "Ban Guns, Not Abortions,'' "Mind Your Own Uterus'' and "My Body, My Choice.''

Many said they just needed a place to be with like-minded people and vent their frustration -- and disappointment.

"It gives people hope -- hope in numbers,'' 22-year-old Jessi Martinez of Santa Monica told the Los Angeles Times Saturday.

Some of Saturday's downtown demonstrators spilled onto nearby freeways, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets:







On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered downtown in the hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but some skirmishes with Los Angeles police officers were reported, prompting the department to declare an unlawful assembly and issue a temporary citywide tactical alert to clear the streets.
Two people were arrested and four officers were injured during Friday's demonstration, LAPD officials said.

Michael Ortiz, 30, was arrested for attempted murder and Juliana Bernado, 23, for resisting an executive officer.

Police said Ortiz hurled a makeshift flame thrower at a police officer who had to be treated for burns at a hospital.

Bernado allegedly tried to take an officer's baton, prompting police to fire a 40 mm less lethal round at her before she was taken into custody.

"I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night (Friday) and into today (Saturday morning),'' Police Chief Michel Moore said. "Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their First Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals. The Department will vigorously pursue prosecution of these individuals.''

The Police Protective League also issued a lengthy statement Saturday condemning the actions of some in the crowd at Friday's protest.

"As a society, it should be easy to condemn attacking police officers with improvised blowtorches, or throwing fireworks, rocks and bottles at officers under the guise of 'protest.' Yet, the silence is deafening from our so-called community's leaders.'' League officials said. "This type of raw violence on display in Los Angeles and across the nation from dangerous mobs hell-bent on destruction has nothing to do with a woman's right to choose. Rather, it is nothing more than disgusting opportunistic behavior carried out by criminals hiding behind our First Amendment. LAPD officers are sick and tired of being violently targeted by criminals using the First Amendment as a shield for them to purposefully attack police officers. Our officers are sick and tired of the silence and inaction from our elected and Department leaders when they are attacked. Seems some of these leaders' forgot how to Tweet or they can't seem to find their voice to condemn these attacks on our officers when it does not fit their political narrative, align with their point of view or ruffles feathers. Violence is violence and it must be met with a strong response, and order must be restored. We demand the leadership of the LAPD to set aside politics and focus on protecting our officers and law-abiding residents from criminals.''

Some on social media characterized the police response as "heavy handed.''

Saturday's protests were said to been mostly peaceful and no other arrests were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdowntown lalos angeles countydowntown laabortionprotestwomen and healthlos angelessupreme courtpoliticshealth carerallyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
More protests held in downtown LA amid fury over Roe v. Wade reversal
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
TOP STORIES
Heat prompts concern as Jurupa Valley brush fire chars 110 acres
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona named 'World's Ugliest Dog'
CHP investigating possible 110 Freeway shooting in South LA
South African police investigate tavern deaths
The dream of owning a home is out of reach for 4 million Americans
West Covina police investigating after dead body found outside Vons
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
New gun store in Burbank causing uproar with some residents
OC coyote that attacked 2-year-old caught and euthanized
LAPD officer who died was beaten in training, mother claims
More TOP STORIES News