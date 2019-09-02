Rescue operation underway for over 30 people in boat fire off Ventura County coast, officials say

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.
Coast Guard officials said a group of crew members were rescued, including one with a broken leg, as they worked to evacuate the remaining passengers. It's unknown exactly how many people were on board the vessel.
#CommercialBoatFire- The 75’ Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, caught fire early 9/2 while anchored off Santa Cruz Island, multiple agencies responded. 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing. **Media ONLY Contact Lt. Eric Rainey/SBSheriffs 805-886-7440** pic.twitter.com/2tIYpzuRWA— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 2, 2019
Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.
It's unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities in the incident.
