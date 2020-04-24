Coronavirus

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine donate funds to provide free meals, COVID-19 tests for Compton residents

The donation will provide over 145,000 free meals for Compton's most vulnerable and will also directly fund coronavirus testing for those who cannot afford them.
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Music business legends Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are lending a helping hand to Compton residents most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo made a donation that will fund vital needs in the city, including food, medical testing and supplies.

The donation will provide over 145,000 free meals for the city's most vulnerable and will also directly fund coronavirus testing for those who cannot afford them. Approximately 30 Compton residents are tested for the virus daily and an average of 10 people are turned away because they can't afford the test, according to city officials.

"As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can," said Mayor Brown in a statement. "Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love."

Andre Young, known to most people as rapper and music producer Dr. Dre, has a long history of contributing to the community. He was born and raised in Compton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscomptonlos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpfree foodcoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News