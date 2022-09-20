NASA's 1st Salvadoran-American in space is heading to International Space Station

The nation's first Salvadoran-American in space is heading to the International Space Station.
Dr. Frank Rubio will be launching on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft Wednesday from Kazakhstan.
If all goes as planned, it will take six hours to get to the space station.
Rubio will be on a six-month mission, orbiting Earth.
Rubio was born in Los Angeles but grew up mostly in Florida.
He is a physician and former Army helicopter pilot.
Salvadorans are the second largest Latino group in California. His historic launch comes as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.