OC plastic surgeon, 77, charged with sexually assaulting 2 patients

By ABC7.com staff
BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Brea plastic surgeon has been charged with sexually assaulting two of his patients, officials say.

Dr. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park is accused of assaulting female patients on two separate occasions in 2020 and 2021, during medical treatment.

The assaults allegedly happened at his Brea office but he also maintains a practice in Beverly Hills.

Officials say the first incident was Sept. 17, 2020 when Corbin allegedly sexually assaulted a female patient as he prepped her for a surgical procedure. A second incident was May 14, 2021, when a female patient reported she was sexually assaulted during an exam for post-surgery treatment.

Both women reported the incidents to Brea police.

Corbin has been charged with one felony count of sexual battery by fraud, one felony count of sexual exploitation by a physician, two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

He could spend up to five years in state prison if convicted.

Corbin's website says he has more than 25 years of experience performing plastic surgery and has made appearances on a number of talk and news shows to provide his expertise. He is also a clinical instructor at Western University of Health Sciences.

