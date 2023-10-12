Beloved West Hollywood drag performer known as Momma dies, reports say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beloved Los Angeles drag performer known as Momma has died, according to reports.

The WEHO TIMES published a report on his death on Monday, saying some of his close friends were alerted by a family member.

Worthie Paul Meacham hosted numerous shows in West Hollywood as the larger than life diva Momma and hosted Gay Days at Disneyland for many years. Meacham also participated in numerous fundraisers benefiting various LGBTQ+ causes.

It's unclear when Meacham died and a cause of death is unknown.

