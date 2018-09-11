ACCUWEATHER

Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits

EMBED </>More Videos

Depending on how a severe storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated. (Shutterstock)

During and after a hurricane, take caution with your drinking water. Depending on how the storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated and could cause diseases like hepatitis, cholera and dysentery.

Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:
  • Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
  • Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
  • Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
  • Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
  • Follow instructions from local authorities.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage
EMBED More News Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccuweatherdrinking water
ACCUWEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
More accuweather
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News