Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Americans drinking more alcohol than usual during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

Fighting coronavirus with Corona - or other forms of alcohol? Looks that way. Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirits were spirits - with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way. Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%. And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswineshelter in placeu.s. & worlddrinkingbeerresearchalcohol
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News