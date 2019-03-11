CHP: $10K in stolen Disneyland merch found in car after driver illegally passes school bus

A routine traffic stop by the CHP Mojave division turned up thousands of dollars of stolen Disney merchandise.

By ABC7.com staff
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KABC) -- A routine traffic stop by the CHP Mojave division turned up thousands of dollars of stolen Disney merchandise.

Officers were conducting school-bus enforcement in the Rosamond area Friday when they pulled over a driver in a Nissan Sentra for driving past a bus that had its red flashing lights on.

First the officer discovered the driver had a suspended license. After that, the CHP found more than $10,000 in stolen Disneyland merchandise in the vehicle, along with other illegal paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested, and the items will be returned to Disneyland.
