Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch in Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon -- An Oregon school bus driver faces DUI charges after a bus carrying children careened off the side of a road and into a ditch Wednesday.

In security camera footage taken from the Long View School District bus, screams can be heard coming from some of the 10 students aboard as the vehicle crashed on Southwest Old Highway Road in Washington County.

"I am so sorry," the driver is heard saying.

Police said the 20-year-old driver, Jonathan Gates, appeared to be impaired and arrested him for DUI-controlled substance.

He remains suspended as an investigation continues.

None of the students, ages 10 to 16, were injured. A school aide aboard the bus was also unharmed.

Meanwhile, the school district is coordinating a plan for screening bus drivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonschool bus accidentduibus crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video
Woman screams for help in apparent kidnapping in South LA
Infant dies after accidentally being left inside vehicle in Walnut
USC warns students of drug use as school confirms 9 deaths this semester
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
Authorities investigating threat against Whittier middle school
Get a free coffee with Starbucks' 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Show More
Store employee dead after fire at strip mall in Pico Rivera
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
IE residents attend meeting about SCE power shutoffs
Experts offer security advice on travel to Mexico
Protections for low income renters in LA now available
More TOP STORIES News