Driver flees scene after plowing into thrift store in Pico Union

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say plowed into a thrift store in Pico Union early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles police responded to the 2600 block of West Pico Boulevard at about 1 a.m.

By the time officers arrived, the driver and the vehicle were gone.

Debris, items from the store and a stop sign was seen scattered on the ground.

Authorities describe the car as a dark blue sedan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico unionlos angeleslos angeles countyhit and runcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed man arrested after barricade situation in Reseda
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA; suspect sought
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Minor league pitcher's family, including 1-year-old, murdered
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Illinois mall
SB 101 in Hollywood reopens after body found on roadway
Show More
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Video: Woman intentionally smashes into car at Hollywood taco truck
Upland police officer getting plenty of looks after recruitment post goes viral
Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault
Silver Lake residents hope to help coyote spotted with toy lodged around jaw
More TOP STORIES News