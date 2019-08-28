Driver flees scene after plowing into thrift store in Pico Union

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say plowed into a thrift store in Pico Union early Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles police responded to the 2600 block of West Pico Boulevard at about 1 a.m.
By the time officers arrived, the driver and the vehicle were gone.
Debris, items from the store and a stop sign was seen scattered on the ground.
Authorities describe the car as a dark blue sedan.
