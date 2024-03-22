Hit-and-run driver sought in collision that seriously injured pedestrian in Hollywood crosswalk

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding the hit-and-run motorist responsible for seriously injuring a pedestrian in the Hollywood area in January.

The man was injured about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 on Santa Monica Boulevard at St. Andrews Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A black or dark gray Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on Santa Monica when it hit the man in a crosswalk and kept going, according to the LAPD.

The 44-year-old Los Angeles man was hospitalized, and is recovering from "severe" injuries to his face, torso and legs, police said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps authorities solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.