A 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier was captured on video showing off her skills at driving a pickup truck.Her owner trained her to do it on their Australian sheep farm. The owner says he was moving sheep one day and decided to give the dog, Lexie, her first taste of life behind the wheel.He says he followed the same method used by his father when he was teaching him how to drive - by putting the car in first gear and letting it idle along.