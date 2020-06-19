Pets & Animals

Great white sharks seen in drone video recorded off Ventura County coast

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Anyone planning to visit a Southern California beach this Father's Day weekend should keep in mind that great white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast.

In aerial footage recorded earlier this week, several great white sharks are seen swimming near some people off the coast of Ventura County.

Carlos Gauna, who recorded the video, said the sharks were "just yards away from swimmers. I don't know who the folks on the boat are, but they got a first row seat to the show."

According to scientists, it is currently shark season.

Great white sharks are known to gather in "hot-spot" nurseries in places like Long Beach, San Clemente and Huntington Beach in recent years.
