Victorville trucker arrested in Indiana after traffic stop leads to seizure of 162 pounds of meth

INDIANAPOLIS (KABC) -- A traffic stop in Indiana led to the seizure of more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Victorville man, according to authorities.Dejohntae Williams, 27, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis Friday morning when he was stopped by a state trooper for speeding, Indiana State Police said in a news release.The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the truck and a search of the vehicle uncovered "approximately 162 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana."Indiana State Police says Williams was arrested and will face federal drug charges.The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted in the investigation.