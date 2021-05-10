Victorville trucker arrested in Indiana after traffic stop leads to seizure of 162 pounds of meth

INDIANAPOLIS (KABC) -- A traffic stop in Indiana led to the seizure of more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Victorville man, according to authorities.

Dejohntae Williams, 27, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis Friday morning when he was stopped by a state trooper for speeding, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the truck and a search of the vehicle uncovered "approximately 162 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana."

Indiana State Police says Williams was arrested and will face federal drug charges.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted in the investigation.

