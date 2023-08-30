Mexican Navy seizes 9,7000 pounds of cocaine after high-speed boat chases caught on video

Dramatic video from the Mexican Navy shows a high-speed chase across the Pacific Ocean, that ended with a massive cocaine bust.

Dramatic video from the Mexican Navy shows two high-speed chase across the Pacific Ocean that ended with a massive cocaine bust.

The operations took place last week.

More than 9,7000 pounds of cocaine were seized, along with 1,300 gallons of fuel.

Eleven people were detained and handed over to the prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government said Monday it sent 1,200 more troops to the cartel-dominated western state of Michoacan after a weekend of violence.

State prosecutors said three convenience stores and five trucks and cars had been set afire, a tactic often used by drug cartels in the state to block roads and enforce extortion demands. Prosecutors said three men and three youths aged 16 and 17 were arrested in the attacks.

