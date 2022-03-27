Drunk driving crash: Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death

WILLIS, Texas -- A 17-year-old girl is charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy after doing car donuts at a convenience store on Saturday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Joelissa Hernandez was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla in the rear parking lot of K & M Food Mart in Texas.The 17-year-old had two friends with her in the car, another 17-year-old girl and the passenger's 16-year-old brother.Hernandez was doing car donuts in the small parking lot on FM 1097 at South Woodson Street in Willis when she struck a wire supporting a utility pole, according to Willis police.By striking the cable the car flipped on its side and partially ejected the 16-year-old boy.North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched along with Montgomery County Hospital District. The boy was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to officials.The 17-year-old passenger was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in stable condition. Hernandez was not injured.Before the Toyota could be removed, the transformer had to be secured and the wire cut away from the car. DPS assisted Willis Police on the investigation.After a mandatory blood draw on Hernandez and alcohol found in the car including open containers, she is charged with intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.