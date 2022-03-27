teen killed

Drunk driving crash: Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death

EMBED <>More Videos

Car donuts lead to teen's death

WILLIS, Texas -- A 17-year-old girl is charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy after doing car donuts at a convenience store on Saturday morning.

At about 4:49 a.m. Joelissa Hernandez was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla in the rear parking lot of K & M Food Mart in Texas.

The 17-year-old had two friends with her in the car, another 17-year-old girl and the passenger's 16-year-old brother.

Hernandez was doing car donuts in the small parking lot on FM 1097 at South Woodson Street in Willis when she struck a wire supporting a utility pole, according to Willis police.

SEE ALSO | Bishop Ford Expressway rollover crash follows high-speed ISP pursuit of robbery suspect; 2 hurt

By striking the cable the car flipped on its side and partially ejected the 16-year-old boy.

North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched along with Montgomery County Hospital District. The boy was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to officials.

The 17-year-old passenger was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in stable condition. Hernandez was not injured.

Before the Toyota could be removed, the transformer had to be secured and the wire cut away from the car. DPS assisted Willis Police on the investigation.

After a mandatory blood draw on Hernandez and alcohol found in the car including open containers, she is charged with intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfatal crashreckless drivingunderage drinkingdonutscar crashcar accidentscar accidentdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingmanslaughterteen killeddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
$50,000 reward offered in death of 13-year-old killed by stray bullet
Hearing set for socialite accused of killing 2 boys in 2020 crash
TOP STORIES
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
SoCal grocery store workers vote to authorize strike
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Man involved in Anaheim library, Target store attacks arrested: Police
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
Show More
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Bell Gardens police search for man suspected of raping 14-year-old
Wildfire burning in Riverside County prompts evacuation warning
Mission Viejo works to require proof of catalytic converter ownership
East Hollywood church puts on fundraiser to help Ukrainian army
More TOP STORIES News