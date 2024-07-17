Teen fatally shot while working at SoCal smoke shop: 'You took the most precious soul ever'

An 18-year-old was shot and killed while he worked at Smoke Hookah in Lancaster. Two suspects who were involved in argument with him remain loose.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old who just graduated high school was shot and killed while he worked at a smoke shop in Lancaster, and the suspects on Wednesday remained outstanding.

The incident happened in broad daylight, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Smoke Hookah on West Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened, but it stemmed from some sort of argument between the victim and two men who entered the store.

One of the suspects took out a gun and shot the victim before they both took off running. Authorities have not confirmed what the fight was about or if it possibly stemmed from a robbery.

A family member told Eyewitness News that the victim was the son of the smoke shop's owner. He was working alone at the time.

"He's a baby. He didn't do anything. He had a whole life ahead of him, stolen by two demons," said the victim's cousin, Kristine Dabbas. "He didn't do anything. Please, if you're out there, turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. You took the most precious soul ever."

The victim's family said the smoke shop would remain closed Wednesday after the tragic shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.